We respect Bangladesh’s rights to make foreign policy decisions for itself: US

Price said they have an incredibly strong relationship with Bangladesh and work closely with their partners there on a range of issues --from economic growth to climate change to humanitarian issues.



"And when it comes to the Quad, we've said this before, but the Quad, it's an informal, essential, multilateral mechanism that right now conveys - convenes likeminded democracies - the United States, India, Australia, and Japan - to coordinate in the Indo-Pacific, and fundamentally, to push forward our goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," said the spokesperson.