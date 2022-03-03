'We want to go to a bunker'

The sailor in the message to Prothom Alo said the wireless system of the ship has been destroyed by the attack. They are unable to contact Olivia port. The tugboat has to be arranged from outside.

In messenger another sailor said, "We want to leave the ship, but BSC doesn't want us to leave the ship. Our lives have no value."

Another sailor Masudur Rahman's brother Mafizul Islam said his brother said on Thursday morning that their cooking equipment have been damaged in the attack on Wednesday. Now they are surviving on dry food. They would be in further danger if they are not rescued.

About the condition of the sailors, BSC executive director Pijush Dutta said it is dangerous for the sailors to leave the ship without ensuring their security. After ensuring the security, the sailors would be rescued. The shipping ministry, the foreign ministry, Bangladesh embassy in Poland and other related agencies have been working in this regard.