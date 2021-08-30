‘We will wait until he comes back’

Some persons identifying themselves as law enforcers picked up Sajedul Islam from Bashundhara residential area in the city on 4 December 2014, just around a month before the tenth parliamentary election. Seven years and eight months have elapsed since then, but Sajedul never returned.

United Nation’s Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance has sent names of 34 victims of disappearance to the government of Bangladesh and asked for information about them. Sajedul’s name is also on the list.

Sajedul’s sister Sanzida Islam told Prothom Alo on Sunday, “Our 82-year-old mother is critically ill now from the shock of his disappearance. We want an answer about our brother’s whereabouts. We’ll wait till we get the answer. We want everyone who has disappeared like our brother, to come back.”