21 August grenade attack case should be reinvestigated by Home Ministry: HC

The High Court has observed that the 21 August, 2004 grenade attack case should be sent to the home ministry for a fresh investigation by a qualified and expert agency to ensure justice.

The HC bench of justice AKM Asaduzzaman and justice Syed Enayet Hossain made the remarks while delivering the full text of its verdict on Thursday.

The HC also directed the concerned office to forward a copy of this order to the home ministry for appropriate and necessary action.

"It is a heinous, tragic incident in the history of this country, where many people lost their lives, including then Awami League leader Ivy Rahman. The killings need to be investigated properly and independently to ensure justice, which has been completely absent in this case until today. In this context, we believe the case should be referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs to take necessary steps and initiate a fresh investigation by a proper and expert agency to ensure the proper administration of justice," said the High Court bench.

On 1 December, the bench overturned the verdict of a lower court in two cases filed over the 21 August grenade attack, acquitting all convicts, including BNP's acting chairperson Tarique Rahman and former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar.