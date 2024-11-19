US State Department on foiling AL rally

A newsperson at the press conference asked for the state department spokesperson’s comment on recent reports of mob violence during a programme called by the Awami League on 10 November, public attacks on women, attacks on minority communities, imprisonment of journalists and cancellation of press access.

The newsperson further asked, “Critics of the interim government suggest that the 15th August students’ Monsoon Revolution is taking the country back to the conditions from where it all started. We heard Vedant condemning it here from the podium, but have you had any engagements with the Bangladeshi interim government on this particular issue?

In response, Mathew Miller said, “ I am not going to speak to private diplomatic engagements from here, but we have made clear to the Government of Bangladesh, as we make clear to countries all around the world, that we support the right to peaceful protest and that in no way should any government engage in violent crackdowns on peaceful protests.”