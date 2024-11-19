US State Department on foiling AL rally
US state department spokesperson Mathew Miller has said his country supports the right to peaceful protest.
He also commented that in no way should any government engage in violent crackdowns on peaceful protests.
Mathew Miller made the remarks while addressing a regular press conference at the state department on Monday.
A newsperson at the press conference asked for the state department spokesperson’s comment on recent reports of mob violence during a programme called by the Awami League on 10 November, public attacks on women, attacks on minority communities, imprisonment of journalists and cancellation of press access.
The newsperson further asked, “Critics of the interim government suggest that the 15th August students’ Monsoon Revolution is taking the country back to the conditions from where it all started. We heard Vedant condemning it here from the podium, but have you had any engagements with the Bangladeshi interim government on this particular issue?
In response, Mathew Miller said, “ I am not going to speak to private diplomatic engagements from here, but we have made clear to the Government of Bangladesh, as we make clear to countries all around the world, that we support the right to peaceful protest and that in no way should any government engage in violent crackdowns on peaceful protests.”
That newsperson further claimed, “Bangladesh attorney general pushed for change in the constitution to remove the word ‘secular’ from the constitution, amid growing attacks on religious minorities. Wondering if you have anything to add on that?”
Mathew Miller said that, “I’ll take that back and see if we have anything to say about it.”