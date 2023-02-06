Bangladesh

Bangladesh population stands at 169.8m

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Bangladesh's population at present stands at 169.8 million (16 crore 98 lakh), according to latest records, according to the final report of the population and household census.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) released the report today, Monday, at the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital.

Earlier, in July last year, the preliminary report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recorded the population as 165.1 million (16 crore 51 lakh).

The government institution BIDS ran a separate survey to assess how many were dropped from the BBS census. This indicated that the BBS census was short by 4.7 million (47 lakh). This number has been added, bringing the population up to 169.8 million.

BIDS says that 2.75 per cent of the people had been dropped from the BBS census. They added this dropped figure to their final report.

BBS and BIDS, however, didn't provide any information other than the population.

Present at the event were state minister for planning Shamsul Alam, planning secretary Satyajit Karmakar, secretary of the statistics and informatics department Shahnaz Arefin and others.

Shamsul Alam said, people were eagerly awaiting the results of the population census, to know the size of the population, now many make, how many female, how many expatriates and more. It would be good if these details had been revealed too. BIDS could have presented these figures too. They should understand what information the national wants.

