Bangladesh population stands at 169.8m

Bangladesh's population at present stands at 169.8 million (16 crore 98 lakh), according to latest records, according to the final report of the population and household census.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) released the report today, Monday, at the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital.

Earlier, in July last year, the preliminary report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recorded the population as 165.1 million (16 crore 51 lakh).