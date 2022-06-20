Bangladesh

What kind of doctor is he, asks Sheikh Selim about Dr Yunus

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Several members of the ruling party have addressed the Jatiya Sangsad, harshly criticising those who opposed the construction of the Padma Bridge. They demanded to bring such people under the law. They also demanded investigation into the allegation of money laundering against Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus.

The ruling party MPs made the demand while participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, a senior member of the ruling party, slammed Muhammad Yunus for blocking World Bank funding on the Padma Bridge. "There is a doctor," he said, “Dr Yunus. Is he a veterinarian, or a fish doctor, or a cattle doctor? Or the doctor of the destruction of the people of Bangladesh?”

Citing BNP wanting to pull down the government, Sheikh Selim warned them adding “The more you try to drag us down, the more our power will increase. Today we have reached 2022. If you try to pull us down again, this time we will touch 2050.”

Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim said, "He has won the Nobel Peace Prize. All he has done was cause unrest in the country. He did not contribute to the country’s development. He has done damage. He extracted interest. He is a usurer, a bribe taker.”

Meanwhile, addressing the Finance Minister, Sheikh Selim said, "Investigate the source of the USD 6 million that he (Dr. Yunus) has donated to the Clinton Foundation. It's money laundering. "

Criticising BNP, the ruling party member further said, "BNP complains to foreigners against the country, seeks help. Foreigners cannot do anything in Bangladesh. The fate of Bangladesh will be controlled by the people of this country. Foreigners will not control.”

He added, “Elections will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as elections are held in the democratic countries of the world. Bangladesh will never end up being Sri Lanka.”

He later commented that Bangladesh will follow Switzerland and Singapore.

Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, another Member of Parliament from the ruling party, demanded that those opposed to the construction of the Padma Bridge be brought under the law. At the same time, he demanded that the details of the opponents of the Padma Bridge should be recorded in the museum that will be constructed in Bhanga.

MP Shafiul Islam said, "There is a challenge to keep the investment smooth. Let's move forward by tackling everything. We will deal with the floods in Sylhet together.”

MP Umme Kulsum said, "Even chimpanzees are laughing at the BNP's lies about the Padma Bridge. They are also lying about the flood.”

Among others, ruling party MPs SM Shahzada, Enamul Haque, Habib Hasan, Habibur Rahman and Khandaker Momtahena spoke in the parliament at the time.

