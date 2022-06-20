What kind of doctor is he, asks Sheikh Selim about Dr Yunus

Several members of the ruling party have addressed the Jatiya Sangsad, harshly criticising those who opposed the construction of the Padma Bridge. They demanded to bring such people under the law. They also demanded investigation into the allegation of money laundering against Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus.

The ruling party MPs made the demand while participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, a senior member of the ruling party, slammed Muhammad Yunus for blocking World Bank funding on the Padma Bridge. "There is a doctor," he said, “Dr Yunus. Is he a veterinarian, or a fish doctor, or a cattle doctor? Or the doctor of the destruction of the people of Bangladesh?”