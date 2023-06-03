Odisha rail crash: Hotline opened for Bangladeshis

Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata has issued a hotline number for Bangladeshis to get information on Bangladeshis who might’ve been travelling in the Coromandel Express that met with a terrible fate on Friday night in Odisha, when it collided with two other trains on the tracks in a deadly accident that has already taken over 280 lives.

The hotline number is +919038353533 (Whatsapp). The Bangladesh deputy high commission announced the hotline number in a press release on Friday night.