Record 34,000 Bangladeshis seek asylum in EU in 2022

In 2022, EU+ countries received some 966000 applications for international protection, up more than 50 per cent from 2021, the EUAA said in a press release.

The largest applicant groups were Syrians, Afghans and Turks, but applications were also high for a wide range of other nationalities, while the caseload of applications pending decision hit its highest level since 2017.

The EUAA observes this represents a significant increase in 2021, by around half, and is owed in part to the removal of Covid-19-related restrictions and longer-term underlying trends such as conflicts and food insecurity in many regions of origin, resulting in strong push factors.