Whole nation to celebrate inauguration day

Besides, special arrangements will be made in four districts – Munshiganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Dhaka – to mark the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, according to the cabinet division sources. The Dhaka Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to arrange special events at Hatirjheel, including fireworks and lightshow.
After a cabinet meeting on 30 May, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that the inaugural event of the Padma Bridge would be "super gorgeous". There will be arrangements to display the event live in all 64 districts, in addition to the main venue.
The bridge has officially been named as Padma Bridge on 29 May through a gazette notification. According to the latest progress report, around 99 per cent work of the main structure was completed by May. The remaining works are underway and likely to be finished by 15 June.
However, the facilities that are essential for vehicular movement have already been installed on Padma Bridge.