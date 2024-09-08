Jashim Uddin made foreign secretary

The government has appointed Md Jashim Uddin as the 27th foreign secretary of Bangladesh, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

A seasoned diplomat, Jashim Uddin began his career in the Bangladesh foreign service in 1994 as part of the 13th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre.

Over the years, he held various key diplomatic positions at home and abroad.

Prior to his new role, Jashim served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to China, with concurrent accreditation to Mongolia.