Jashim Uddin made foreign secretary
The government has appointed Md Jashim Uddin as the 27th foreign secretary of Bangladesh, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
A seasoned diplomat, Jashim Uddin began his career in the Bangladesh foreign service in 1994 as part of the 13th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre.
Over the years, he held various key diplomatic positions at home and abroad.
Prior to his new role, Jashim served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to China, with concurrent accreditation to Mongolia.
He served as the country’s ambassador to Qatar from 2020 to 2022 and as ambassador to Greece, concurrently accredited to Malta and Armenia from 2015 to 2020.
His earlier diplomatic assignments include roles as deputy high commissioner at the Bangladesh high commission in Islamabad (2012-2013), minister and deputy chief of mission at the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, DC (2008-2012), counsellor at the Bangladesh embassy in Tokyo (2003-2005), and first secretary and counsellor at the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi (2000-2003).
At the foreign ministry in Dhaka, Jashim held key positions, serving as director general in charge of South Asia and the East Asia-Pacific wings from 2013 to 2015, and as director overseeing South Asia from 2005 to 2008.
Jashim Uddin holds both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in International Relations from the University of Dhaka.
He later earned an MA in Modern International Studies from the University of Leeds, UK, and attended a yearlong course at the National Defence College in Dhaka.