Will strengthen development strategies with Bangladesh: Chinese president

Chinese president Xi Jinping has said he will work with president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina to strengthen the complementarities between two development strategies, advance Belt and Road cooperation, and take the strategic partnership of cooperation to a new height.

"We must always remember what the elder generation of leaders did for growth of China-Bangladesh relations, and shall pass on the baton of the China-Bangladesh friendship to future generations," he said.

In a pre-recorded speech placing high importance on growing China's relations with Bangladesh, president Xi wished Bangladesh prosperity and its people happiness. "May the China-Bangladesh friendship last from generation to generation!"

The Chinese president made the remarks marking celebration of Mujib Year and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

President Hamid, Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, prime minister Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana were present at the function held at the National Parade Ground.