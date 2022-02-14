Will try to make SUST 100pc student-friendly: VC Farid Uddin

Making his first public appearance of note since students started a campaign to remove him, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) vice chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed on Monday pledged to make the institution "100 per cent student-friendly".

SUST VC said this while attending a celebration for the 31st founding anniversary of SUST at Gol Chattar area in the campus.

He said, “We have come out of the things that were embarrassing for the university with everyone’s joint effort and regained our honour. SUST has 99.99 per cent of good governance that a university should have.”

“Students can make mistakes but teachers will have to be forgiving towards them. We teachers will always support the students,” he added.

The founding anniversary of SUST was celebrated at the campus along with different festivities of Pohela Falgun.