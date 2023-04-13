Govt to procure 1.8m MT foodgrain in Boro season

The government has decided to procure 1.78 million metric tonnes (MT) of foodgrains during the upcoming Boro season in 2023 as the four-month-long internal food procurement drive begins next month.

The decision was taken at a Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) meeting at the cabinet conference room at the secretariat in the capital with food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder in the chair.

In the Boro procurement season, 400,000 metric tonnes paddy, 1.3 million metric tonnes parboiled rice and the rest 100,000 metric tonnes wheat would be procured.