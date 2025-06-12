Sajeeb Wazed Joy in India to meet mother Sheikh Hasina

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is currently in India to meet his mother. Multiple sources from Indian security agencies and several senior leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League residing in India have confirmed this information.

According to the sources, Sajeeb Wazed Joy arrived in India on 6 June. The following day was the festival of Eid-ul-Azha. He celebrated the day with his mother. The sources state that Joy came to India primarily to celebrate Eid with his mother. This visit is more familial than political.