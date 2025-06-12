Sajeeb Wazed Joy in India to meet mother Sheikh Hasina
Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is currently in India to meet his mother. Multiple sources from Indian security agencies and several senior leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League residing in India have confirmed this information.
According to the sources, Sajeeb Wazed Joy arrived in India on 6 June. The following day was the festival of Eid-ul-Azha. He celebrated the day with his mother. The sources state that Joy came to India primarily to celebrate Eid with his mother. This visit is more familial than political.
Leaders of the Awami League, effectively banned in Bangladesh, mentioned that although Sajeeb Wazed Joy resides in the United States, he held a Bangladeshi passport. However, the interim government of Bangladesh revoked that passport.
They further added that Joy has recently obtained a United States passport. And, just a few days before receiving the passport he received a US Green Card. There have been speculations about Sajeeb Wazed Joy visiting India since he received the Green Card. The Indian sources also gave that indication.
According to sources from Indian security agencies Sajeeb Wazed Joy had initially planned to visit India a few months later. The ministry of external affairs of India had also given a green signal for his visit to India. However, the trip was pushed forward, and Joy arrived in Delhi on 6 June.
Sources from the security agencies say that, he was transported under proper security arrangements from the airport to the secret location where Sheikh Hasina is staying. Several Awami League sources confirmed that Hasina’s sister, Sheikh Rehana, is also staying there.
Indian security agency sources also revealed that while Joy was not escorted from the airport with the full VVIP convoy typically involving pilot cars and uniformed military guards. However, he was provided with high-level security and the whole affair was handled very discreetly.
Sheikh Hasina’s daughter, Saima Wazed Putul also lives in Delhi for work. She works as the South East Asian regional director for the World Health Organization (WHO). However, no source could confirm whether she has met with her brother during this visit or not.