Govt to continue subsidies to ensure food security: Razzaque

Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said the government will continue ongoing subsidies in the agriculture sector to ensure food security, reports UNB.

He said, “The prices of all agriculture-related products including fertilizers have increased drastically in the global market. Still, the price of fertilizers has not increased even little due to the subsidy provided by the government.

Razzaque said this while speaking as the chief guest at Bangladesh Seed Congress at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Saturday.