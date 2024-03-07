Pumps out of order, no water in fields

With all pumps of the country’s largest Ganges-Kopotakkho (GK) irrigation project out of order, farmers are in distress. Farmers in the southwest regions of Kushtia, Chuadanga, Jhenaidah and Magura were provided irrigation water under this project. Most recently, water was supplied to four upazilas with only one pump. Even that has been shut down for the last two weeks, throwing over 100,000 farmers into a quandary at a time when the boro crop is to be sowed.

Water was provided under the GK project by means of three pumps. Two pumps were shut down for the past few years. With even the last pump going out of order on 19 February, farmers in the four upazilas of Kushtia Sadar, Mirpur, Chuadanga Sadar and Alamdanga are at a loss.

Many cultivators are unable to sow paddy due to the lack of water and the cropland of many farmers is arid and dry. Some are using shallow pumps as an alternative, pushing up paddy production costs 12 to 15 times.