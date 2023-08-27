Barind project: 3,490 hectares of land to be irrigated with surface water

Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) will ensure irrigation to 3,490 hectares of farming fields using surface water in the drought-prone region with a target to produce 27,920 tonnes of crops annually, reports news agency BSS.
Requisite number of pumps, pontoons and pipelines will be established in different points of the nearby rivers, including Padma, Mohananda, Punarbhaba, Rani and Atrai rivers for transferring the river-water to the canals and further to the farming fields.
BMDA has started implementing a project titled “Extension of Irrigation in Barind Area through Conservation of Water” in eight upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts to this end.
Main thrust of the five-year project is to lessen the gradually mounting pressure on underground water through the best uses of surface water as per the government’s priority to use surface water in irrigation.
Project director Nazirul Islam told news agency BSS that 38.25-kilometer canal, one pond and two beels will be re-excavated besides construction of 13 submerged weirs, installation of four pontoons in rivers and repairing two others under the Taka 2.49 billion project.
The state-owned derelict canals will be re-excavated to increase the number of reservoirs for storing rain waters and using it for various purposes, especially for irrigation and that is very important for the region in terms of water-stress condition.
Engineer Nazirul Islam also said increasing the capacity of reserving surface water in dry areas has become essential to reduce dependency on the ground water.
In the pontoons, 26 low lift pumps (LLP) will be set up for lifting water from rivers and the waters will be conserved in canals through 72.70-kilometer 450/500 millimeter diameter HDPE pipelines.
Irrigation facilities will be ensured to 3,490 hectares of land through the conserved water through 148-kilometer pipelines with 250 millimeter diameter, 132 LLPs driven by solar power and 40 direct pumping systems.
The project intends to conserve water of the Padma, Mohananda, Punarbhaba, Rani and Barnoi rivers and use those for irrigation during dry season.
Around 100,000 saplings of different types of fruit and medicinal trees and plants will be planted on the embankments of the re-excavated canals for mitigating the adverse impact of climate change.
Agricultural production and productivity will be enhanced when the irrigation facilities are ensured.
The project will also create employment opportunities for the day labourers and marginal farmers in agriculture and improve living and livelihood conditions of the farmers’ community through increasing crop production.
Engineer Huda said it would also help improve the environment there, a common concern of the area.
Upon its successful implementation by June, 2027, the project will help raise the use of surface water to 30 per cent within 2030.