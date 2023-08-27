Barind project: 3,490 hectares of land to be irrigated with surface water

Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) will ensure irrigation to 3,490 hectares of farming fields using surface water in the drought-prone region with a target to produce 27,920 tonnes of crops annually, reports news agency BSS.

Requisite number of pumps, pontoons and pipelines will be established in different points of the nearby rivers, including Padma, Mohananda, Punarbhaba, Rani and Atrai rivers for transferring the river-water to the canals and further to the farming fields.