312 ponds re-excavated to use surface water in Barind area

Engineer Siddiqui of Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) Project said the venture has created scopes of saving around 12 million (1.2 crore) litre of underground water in terms of household use, while 5.47 million liters for livestock rearing.

Apart from this, the beneficiaries are using the pond water to irrigate 832 hectares of land as supplementary irrigation.

Gopal Saren, 46, a resident of Barsapara village in Godagari Upazila, is now happy for getting water from one of the ponds which was re-excavated near his residence.

“We had to face multifarious problems in fetching water for our six-member family,” he said, adding the pond has become a blessing for his family and many other neighboring ones.

Bharati Mormu, 48, another resident of Purapara village under the same upazila, said the re-excavated ponds have created opportunities of cultivating various seasonal crops and vegetables round the year.