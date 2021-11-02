Women bear the brunt of climate change: Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said structural inequalities in human society along with inherent social customs are causing disproportionate impacts of climate change on women.

"Generally, women across the world don't have equal access to resources. In addition, in many societies, they don't have the decision-making power and are often engaged in low-paid and unpaid jobs and activities. All these factors contribute to more adverse impacts of climate change on women than on their male counterparts," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the Women's Climate Leadership Event-COP26: High-Level Panel on Women and Climate Change at Scottish Pavilion.