Women in Leadership: What does it take?

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, the United Nations organised an event on 7 March at the BICC auditorium in the capital city Dhaka. UN Bangladesh resident coordinator Mia Seppo presided over the event. Speaker of the Jaitya Sangsad and member of parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was present as the chief guest.
The theme of this year's International Women’s Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”
The event celebrated the tremendous efforts made by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the gaps that remain.
In her presentation, Mia Seppo gave examples of women in leadership and their contributions to fight Covid-19. She said, “The effects of the pandemic are compounding existing obstacles for women’s participation in the decision-making process in public life. The drive to progress is unparalleled. Women in leadership roles in the health response, security sector, keeping Bangladesh safe during lockdown showed that, in terms of women’s leadership roles, women can be in charge despite the challenges they face in terms of management structure”.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said “Let us remind ourselves, I am there not only because I am a women because I am the best. Globally Bangladesh has become a role model in women empowerment. We therefore, have a disproportionate burden on women by reinforcing pre-existing inequalities and deepening gender base violence on women and girls.”
The panel discussion focused on leadership theme and its challenges in different sectors. Selima Ahmad MP, president, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce, and Industry said, "A gap still exists in society regarding women’s position. Women and girls should be aware of this and fight for their respect. Much work requires to be done and good governance is very important here as women suffer the most due to corruption.”
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general (P&D), Directorate General of Health Services, said, "Women leadership requires empathy. It is very important for a woman to be empathetic. COVID-19 has brought up many challenges for the women, but this has provided us achievements as well. So many female leaders have emerged.”
Amena Begum, deputy inspector general (protections and protocols), said, “When I am at work, I am confident that I can do my work."
Young aspiring leaders from different organisations and CSOs then had an open discussion with the panelists.