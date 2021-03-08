Women in Leadership: What does it take?

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, the United Nations organised an event on 7 March at the BICC auditorium in the capital city Dhaka. UN Bangladesh resident coordinator Mia Seppo presided over the event. Speaker of the Jaitya Sangsad and member of parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was present as the chief guest.

The theme of this year's International Women’s Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

The event celebrated the tremendous efforts made by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the gaps that remain.

In her presentation, Mia Seppo gave examples of women in leadership and their contributions to fight Covid-19. She said, “The effects of the pandemic are compounding existing obstacles for women’s participation in the decision-making process in public life. The drive to progress is unparalleled. Women in leadership roles in the health response, security sector, keeping Bangladesh safe during lockdown showed that, in terms of women’s leadership roles, women can be in charge despite the challenges they face in terms of management structure”.