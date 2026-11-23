On the right, after reaching Bangaon subdivision in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and proceeding towards the Petrapole land port, there is an immigration centre. Immigration officials and security personnel are stationed there.

On Sunday afternoon, a group including Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Bahauddin Nasim, leaders of Bangladesh’s Awami League whose activity is banned, spent around two hours at this centre. Multiple sources said a total of four people were there.

The Awami League leaders arrived in a white car and entered the immigration centre. However, the immigration department, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Petrapole police station under the state police did not want to comment on what they did there.