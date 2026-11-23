Awami League leaders, including Nanak, Nasim, seen at Petrapole Border in West Bengal
On the right, after reaching Bangaon subdivision in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and proceeding towards the Petrapole land port, there is an immigration centre. Immigration officials and security personnel are stationed there.
On Sunday afternoon, a group including Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Bahauddin Nasim, leaders of Bangladesh’s Awami League whose activity is banned, spent around two hours at this centre. Multiple sources said a total of four people were there.
The Awami League leaders arrived in a white car and entered the immigration centre. However, the immigration department, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Petrapole police station under the state police did not want to comment on what they did there.
The Awami League leaders did not enter the immigration centre through the entrance used by local people. Journalists waiting at the scene said they used a different route to enter and leave the centre.
At the time, a procession was held there, led by several BJP leaders from Bangaon North and South, along with state minister Ashok Kirtania. MLA Swapan Majumdar was also present.
The procession was organised by a Hindu nationalist organisation called Hindu Suraksha Samiti. They held a rally there demanding the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote, who is imprisoned in Bangladesh.
The activists alleged that minorities were being persecuted in Bangladesh. Later, MLA Swapan Majumder told local media that Sheikh Hasina could enter Bangladesh through this route—from Kolkata along Jashore Road via Bangaon and Petrapole.
Several Awami League leaders currently in West Bengal claim that an attempt to enter Bangladesh is being planned for mid-December. Not only Sheikh Hasina, but many party leaders are also considering entering the country alongside her.
Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in the July mass uprising and fled to India. She has been staying in India since 5 August 2024.