Work not finished despite extending time

The Project Implementation Committee (PIC) of the Water Development Board could not finish the work of repairing and construction of dams even after extending the time resulting in endangering the crops in haor.

The water resources ministry had asked the authorities concerned to finish work of all the dams within 28 February.

Later, at the request of the board, the time was extended for another 10 days. But even then the work was not finished. In addition to the construction of dam, the repair work of 135 closures (special infrastructure) for controlling the water of flash floods has not been done properly.