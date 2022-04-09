Work on Padma Bridge to be completed by June

Some 80 per cent of the power line installation work has so far been completed and it is expected to be completed by 22 June.

Among the minor works, placement of sign-symbols and installation of drainage pipes depend on completion of pitch-casting. Apart from that, the work of installing steel railings at the edges of the bridge, construction of a walkway along the railway line and installation of architectural lighting is yet to be finished.

Many of these works have progressed while some are yet to start. However, all of them are supposed to be completed by 30 June.

Among them, the work of architectural lighting is less likely to be completed on time as some technical complications appeared in the process. It is basically illuminating the bridge on special days, like the Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai.

However, there is no obstacle to start the vehicular movement on the bridge even if the lightning work is not finished in the meantime.

A source close to the project said that the steel for railing is being imported from the United Kingdom. If the shipment reaches by this month, or the next month, it will take not more than a month to install.

However, the work will not be stuck for this. The deadline for completing the project was earlier extended until June. This time the contractor is not willing to extend the tenure again as it would require extra cost, added the source.

The cost of the Padma Bridge project, which was passed in the ECNEC in 2007, was initially estimated at Tk 10,162 crore. It was increased to Tk 20,507 crore in 2011.

After revising the cost for the second time in 2016, the cost stood at Tk 28,793 crore.

Currently, the cost stands at Tk 30,193 crore after extension of the project tenure for several times. It seems that the project requires another revision before being finished.

According to a survey, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) would increase at the rate of 1.23 percent once the bridge is opened. The GDP of the south-western region would rise 2.3 per cent.

The bridge would directly connect the Mongla and Benapole ports to Dhaka and Chattogram. Some 19 districts of the south-western region would be connected with the rest of the country thanks to the structure.

Professor Shamim Z Basunia, the chief of the expert committee on the Padma bridge project, told Prothom Alo that work on the main bridge should be completed by June. There are some problems, but let's see what happens, he said.

* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Misbahul Haque