Workplace deaths increase in non-RMG industries

In Bangladesh, workplace deaths have increased in the non-RMG industries like food manufacturing, packaging and chemical warehouses.

An analysis on available data from Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) as well as Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) has indicated the trend.

According to Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE), there are 61,769 factories of various products including ready-made garments, plastic, chemicals and food manufacturing.

BILS keeps record of at least 14 industrial disasters that took life of 1,553 workers between 2005 and 2017. The Rana Plaza collapse solely caused death of 1,136 workers.

During the period, only two non-RMG factories, of packaging, caught fire, leaving 47 workers dead: 13 workers of Styrofoam Package in 2015 and 34 of Tampaco Foils in 2016. Packages of RMG products and other items were produced in the two factories.