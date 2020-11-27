World Pneumonia Day: Bangladesh Perspective

Some other colleagues already have talked about the need for preventive, promotive and curative care. So I'll just focus on the need of oxygen. And that is of course required besides qualified health workers and medicine for the cure of pneumonia. It is important to monitor the oxygen level, and pulse oximeter does that. I think many people have heard this in this Covid crisis. It is a very simple tool that can be used by lower-level skilled staff and it is recommended that even at the community level, for example, the community health workers like Health Assistant or Family Welfare Assistant or CHCPs can monitor the oxygen level in the child or adult to know if there is a danger there. And if there is a danger there then can refer to primary or secondary level. This is not yet in place in Bangladesh. We still have work to do to improve the availability of pulse oximeters at least in the facilities and also at community level.

Unicef has supported the government in the procurement of over 1000 pulse oximeters since March this year due to the Covid crisis and we hope this can also further strengthen the system and we are sure that many more will come. Now in terms of the medical oxygen supply, there are different ways. The health systems need to get their supply in different levels like the primary health care level that is on Upazila health complex would require a kind of smaller skill oxygen like oxygen concentrator to supplement oxygen cylinder and this can serve very well for pneumonia case management and other hypoxia management. Whereas in the district hospital and medical colleges where we have a larger need for the Oxygen we need to look into right oxygen mix, and we are thinking around central oxygen lines, liquid medical Oxygen or manifold oxygen system with oxygen cylinder behind it and also some oxygen concentrator, and of course with accessories that need to be taken care of and sterilized when required and after every single use. So oxygen supply is critical.

Partners in the context of Bangladesh preparedness response plan for Covid 19 have supported the ministry to look into what is available at the moment in the hospital and seeing that lot of oxygen cylinders are there, but the system needs to be improved. A survey was done for 120 facilities back in June-July and was found that 84% did not have any oxygen plant or liquid oxygen and 20% had an available concentrator. Since then, lots have been done. The ministry has a plan to expand the central oxygen line in most of the medical college hospitals and some of the larger district hospitals. Unicef stands by the ministry to supporting this effort to potentially be ready for the second wave of Covid but also very important in the context of the pneumonia day in terms of strengthening the health system and making sure that Oxygen is available for every patient that needed and specially in cases of severe pneumonia.

Besides that, the case management and capacity of health staff for oxygen management is very, very important. Because oxygen is life-saving but can also be toxic. So we need to make sure that the health worker has the right capacity and is supported throughout the system. And Unicef stands by to support the ministry in building capacity engaging professional bodies and we are working on introducing pediatric care standards to have the quality of care for the children in the hospitals and the outpatient department as well, and this comes in addition to all the work we do already for the newborn in the special newborn care unit and quality improvement in that context.

Unicef is very proud to support the ministry of health, and we have provided 2300 oxygen concentrators in the last few months, and we hope that this will also further strengthen the system, and we want to congratulate frontline health workers in their effort combating not only Covid but also in continuing supporting essential health care services and in the fight against pneumonia.