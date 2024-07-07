RAJUK involvement alleged in phony clearance for high-rise buildings

Officials of RAJUK's planning department say that before DAP was introduced, the number of units in a building was not fixed. That is why high-rise buildings could be built at will on small plots of land. But the new DAP determines exactly how many units can be constructed per katha.

The new DAP determines the floor area ratio (FAR). Basically, FAR determines the size or height of a building in relation to the plot. In areas where civic amenities are good, where there are parks and open spaces and there are wide roads by the plots, the FAR standard is higher, that is, high-rise buildings can be constructed in these areas.

The FAR standard is lower in areas where the roads are narrow and civic amenities are comparatively poor. As the FAR differs from area to area, even if the size of the plot and width of the adjacent road is same, the same height building cannot be constructed in all areas. Previously if the size of the plot and width of the road was the same, the same size or height building could be constructed in any area.