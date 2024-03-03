Owners ignore regulations, RAJUK is an infirm institution

Prothom Alo :
Will people simply continue to be burnt to death year after year?
Jalal Ahmad: In recent times we have seen fire breaking out in two types of building. The fires that previously took place in Nimtali and Churihatta started from buildings which were not constructed on the basis of any architect or engineer’s designs, not were these constructed with RAJUK approval. But the buildings like this one on Bailey Road, FR Tower in Banani, the residential apartment block opposite Manarat School in Gulshan, all had RAJUK approval. Even so, these buildings caught on fire and people were killed. Actually even after constructing the buildings in keeping with the designs of the architects and engineers, and in accordance to RAJUK rules and regulations, the owners often change the use of the building at their whims, least bothered about the rules and regulations.
Prothom Alo :
Could you elaborate on that?
Jalal Ahmad: Take for example, if an architect draws up a design with a fire door, sprinkler, and all that is required for fire safety. The electrical engineer draws up the design with electrical safety and the mechanical engineer designs the fire safety system. After they complete their work, the question is, what is the owner doing? In FR tower at Banani, the fire stairs were not cleared and so when the fire broke out, the people couldn’t use those stairs to exit from the building. There were innumerable gas cylinders in that building on Bailey Road. Cylinders shouldn’t have been there. The conditions were conducive for a fire to break out.
Prothom Alo :
Who is responsible to monitor whether the rules and regulations are being followed?
Jalal Ahmad: There are many bodies that are in place to ensure building safety. When a person is going to construct a building in Dhaka city, RAJUK determines if it is to be a commercial building or a residential one, its height and floor space, how much space is to be left free. Once the building in constructed in keeping with all these conditions, RAJUK issues an occupancy certificate, clarifying whether the building is fit for use or not. This occupancy certificate is to be renewed every five years. Before that, RAJUK is to inspect the building. That is not carried out properly. The building owners and users are careless too. They really are least bothered about the safety of the building.
In countries we term as developed countries, and even in our countries near us, inspection is carried our duly. Take Singapore, for instance. Then there is Toronto, Canada. The building inspectors there are extremely strict about rules and regulations. They do not simply study technical matters, but they are trained in ethics too. Many young people from our country work as building inspectors there too. If any slip-up is found in the building inspector’s work, their licence is revoked immediately. Why is this not possible in our country? It is because the entire system is flawed.
Prothom Alo :
Back to Bailey Road. After every fire or building collapse, RAJUK says the building had no permission. Why do they not say so before?
Jalal Ahmad: There is a building construction act in the country, the law provides for imprisonment and fines. RAJUK can use the laws to hold the building owners accountable. But in most cases, they do not do so. RAJUK remains infirm as an establishment. Its very name is irritating. Does RAJUK have an adequate number of efficient engineers, people with the know-how about fire safety? We have long we trying to say that RAJUK needs to undergo radical changes. But this is not being done. The government has to make these changes. It is now imperative to discuss with the stakeholders and restructure RAJUK.
There is another thing. Even if RAJUK doesn’t carry out regular inspections, there is Dhaka City Corporation. Did they provide these restaurants with trade licences without any form of scrutiny?
Actually our entire system is rife with flaws and irregularities. Bangladesh has a Building Construction Code. Then there is the International Code Council. Many countries around the world directly take advice from this International Code Council. They regularly update their building construction and safety compliance rules. Look what happens in our country. The BNBC Code was drawn up in 2013 and enacted in 2021. In the eight years in between, so many things changed. I think we need to have the International Code Council carry out an assessment of our buildings.
Prothom Alo :
There is talk about the interior designs of the restaurants. It is being said that the use flammable material in the interior is increasing the risk of fire.
Jalal Ahmad: That is an issue too, but not the only issue. I would say, rather, go to the root of the matter first. Ensure accountability. Are fire drills being held properly in the buildings? Had there been regular fire drills, the fire stairs would not have been in such a condition. The fire extinguishers or other firefighting equipment much be checked regularly. These extinguishers are supposed to be renewed every two years. That is not being done. You surely will recall, when there was a fire at Japan Garden City, the hapless people rushed to the roof only to find the door to the roof locked. Had there been regular inspections of the buildings, this would not have happened.
Prothom Alo :
The people are helpless. What can they do?
Jalal Ahmad: What can people do? How many playing fields are there in Dhaka city? How many parks? Whatever few there are, are being encroached upon. Where will people go? They simply go to restaurants. These must be made safe. Go to Satmasjid Road or Banani Road 11. So many restaurants. The condition of these restaurants must be checked. Actually, faults in urban planning persist. What use to be two-storey buildings in Dhanmondi and Gulshan, are now commercial buildings. Residential and commercial areas need to be specifically delineated. That is not there now. Due to the lack of space in Dhaka city, there is no room for new houses, residential blocks or commercial buildings. I reiterate, there are flaws in our urban management. We must emerge from this flawed situation.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir