Owners ignore regulations, RAJUK is an infirm institution

Prothom Alo :

Jalal Ahmad: There are many bodies that are in place to ensure building safety. When a person is going to construct a building in Dhaka city, RAJUK determines if it is to be a commercial building or a residential one, its height and floor space, how much space is to be left free. Once the building in constructed in keeping with all these conditions, RAJUK issues an occupancy certificate, clarifying whether the building is fit for use or not. This occupancy certificate is to be renewed every five years. Before that, RAJUK is to inspect the building. That is not carried out properly. The building owners and users are careless too. They really are least bothered about the safety of the building.

In countries we term as developed countries, and even in our countries near us, inspection is carried our duly. Take Singapore, for instance. Then there is Toronto, Canada. The building inspectors there are extremely strict about rules and regulations. They do not simply study technical matters, but they are trained in ethics too. Many young people from our country work as building inspectors there too. If any slip-up is found in the building inspector’s work, their licence is revoked immediately. Why is this not possible in our country? It is because the entire system is flawed.