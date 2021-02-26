Writer Mushtaq attacked other people's faith: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan claimed on Friday that Mushtaq Ahmed had previously once or twice attacked the faith of other people in his writings. That was why, he said, many people had lodged lawsuits against him.

Minister Asaduzzaman Khan claimed this while replying to journalists’ queries after the inauguration of the newly constructed office of Chittagong district police super at Gate 2 area of te city’s Sholasahar on Friday noon.

He said that the reason behind the custodial death of Mushtaq Ahmed will be known after the autopsy report is received.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, detained in Kashimpur jail under the case of the Digital Security Act (DSA), died on Thursday night.

When newsmen asked how detained writer Mushtaq Ahmed died in custody and whether any probe committee will be formed or not to investigate the death, then the minister said, “The writer you asked about, Mushtaq Ahmed, had previously attacked law and order as well as the faith of other people through his writing. Because of that, many filed cases against him. He was at Kashimpur jail over a lawsuit lodged against him in 2020.”