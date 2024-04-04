Update on 23 sailors held hostage in Somalia

It's been 23 days since the Somali pirates hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah with 23 crews onboard. The owners are in discussion with pirates regarding reaching a negotiation and releasing the sailors onboard.

According to the latest updates from the owners of the ship, maritime administration and sailors’ organisation, they are yet to reach an understanding with the pirates. However, they made significant progress to reach a negotiation over the safe return of the crews.

The Somali pirates hijacked MV Abdullah from the Indian Ocean on 12 March and held the 23 Bangladeshi crews onboard hostage. After that, the pirates changed their position twice and took the vessel to Jefal coasts of Gadhavjiran district of Somalia. Some nine days after taking over the vessel, the pirates contacted the ship owners over a satellite phone. The negotiation on the release of the ship and the 23 sailors onbroad started after that.