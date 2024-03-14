Hijacked vessel anchors near Somalian coast

The pirates have taken Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah and the 23 crews abroad near the Somalian coast. The vessel, which was hijacked by the pirates from the Indian Ocean, anchored some 20 nautical miles away from the Garacad anchorage area.

Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association confirmed the location of the vessel based on the information provided by London and Kuala Lumpur-based piracy observation agency International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

General secretary of the agency Shakhawat Hossain said the pirates have anchored the ship some 20 nautical miles away from Garacad. The owners have not been able to contact the pirates yet.