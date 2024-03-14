Operations underway to rescue vessel and crew

The initiative to rescue the vessel MV Abdullah with 23 crew members on board from the Somalian pirates have started. The owners have contacted a UK company that insured the hijacked ship. However, none of the owners or the insurance company has been able to make any direct contact with the pirates as of Wednesday night.

Speaking to three experienced captains and engineers in the naval sector and persons relevant to the owners, it has been learnt that it may take some time to rescue the ship and the crews after completing all the procedures in such cases. The pirates take this time to put the owners under pressure to get what they want.

London and Kuala Lumpur-based piracy observation agency International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has sent a map showing the latest route of the hijacked ship to the Merchant Marine Officers Association Wednesday noon. It shows the ship is heading toward the Somalian coast. It may take a day or two to reach the coast at the current pace of the ship.