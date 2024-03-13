‘Ammu, make arrangements to free us’

Tanvir Ahmed, the fourth engineer of the ship named MV Abdullah which is held hostage by pirates at the Indian Ocean, spoke to his mother Josna Begum over the phone for the last time at 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

Tanvir said, “Ammu (mother) they (pirates) are taking away our phones. We are yet to have iftar. We will have iftar only if they give us food. Contact the officials of the Kabir Group. Please do something to get us released at any cost.”

There has been no contact with Tanvir since then. Josna Begum rushed to the office of the Kabir Group in the Agrabad area of Chattogram city after speaking to her son. Prothom Alo spoke to her there. She was urging the officials to bring back her son at any cost.