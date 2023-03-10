PM Hasina offers land for KSA in Bangladesh's economic zone

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today offered land in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and sought more investment in Bangladesh of the oil-rich country.

"We want more Saudi investment in Bangladesh," the prime minister made the request as a Saudi delegation called on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here this evening.

Visiting Saudi minister of commerce Majeed bin Abdullah Alkussabi led the nine-member delegation.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.