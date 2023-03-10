PM Hasina offers land for KSA in Bangladesh's economic zone

The prime minister also proposed Saudi Arabi to set up oil refinery in Bangladesh where all kinds of oil including crude oil can be refined.
During the meeting, they had discussed about enhancement of business of both the countries for mutual interest.
The KSA minister said key investors of his country are keen to invest in Bangladesh, particularly in renewable energy sector.
In this context, he urged the prime minister to make ease the investment process in Bangladesh by addressing the bureaucratic delay.
The prime minister, in reply, said she had already asked the officials concerned to take required measures to make ease and quick the interment process.
She said they are huge markets in neighboring countries, adding that her government has been working to ease and smooth the transportation of goods by setting up connectivity on all the ways that include waterways.
The prime minister said they are dredging the rivers to enhance navigability to revive the waterways.
Her government, she said, wants to build an Arabic Language Institute to facilitate Bangladeshi workers to know Arabic Language well before going to the Saudi Arabia.
She said her country is eagerly waiting to receive the KSA crown prince when the Saudi minister said their Crown Prince is interested to visit Bangladesh.
The Saudi minister invited the prime minister to offer Omrah.
The Saudi minister highly praised Bangladesh's remarkable progress and development under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The premier also appreciated the first development of Saudi Arabia.
Talking about Rohingya crisis, the KSA minister described Sheikh Hasina as the Mother of Humanity.
Majeed bin Abdullah Alkussabi said there are enormous potential of Saudi investment in Bangladesh, saying, "We can share our experience in the field of business with Bangladesh."
He said in the last 10 months as many as 6.50 lakh Bangladeshi jobseekers went to the country.
PM's private industry and investment affairs adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, principal secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh Essa bin Yousef Al Duhailan were present, among others.