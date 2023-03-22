US human rights report made from biased sources: Info minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud has said the US human rights report has been prepared after collecting information from biased sources and it is one-sided.

He said this while replying to journalists after exchanging views with leaders of Bangladesh federal union of newspaper press workers and Bangladesh newspaper workers' federation at the ministry conference room at secretariat on Wednesday.

"They collected data from not a single source rather from different anti-government and biased sources. So, the report is one-sided. Definitely, we are not rejecting the entire report as some good issues are there," he said.