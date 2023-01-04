Next election to be held as per constitution, PM Hasina tells British MPs

Four British MPs are - Rushanara Ali, Jonathan Reynolds, Mohammed Yasin and Tom Hunt.

According to the press secretary, the prime minister said the Election Commission of Bangladesh is very much independent.

“We follow your Westminster type of democracy. We don’t have any problem if election observer comes,” she told the British MPs.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Awami League (AL), as a political party, has a long tradition of fighting for the restoration of the democracy from the military rulers in the past.

She said the military rulers used to grab the state power using guns and then descended to politics after forming political parties.

Sheikh Hasina urged the British MPs to take initiative to stop Russia-Ukraine war, saying that as a result of sanction and counter sanction, countries like Bangladesh are suffering in many ways.