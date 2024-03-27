Decline in youth demography starts: BBS survey

The rate of youth and active persons in comparison to the total population has decreased a bit in the last five years, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The report titled ‘Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics-2023’ was published on Sunday. According to the report, the rate of people aged between 15 and 64 was 65.08 per cent in 2023. The rate was 66.19 per cent in 2019.

Besides, the rate of active persons has decreased by 1.11 per cent in the last five years.

The rate of people over 65 years of the total population was 6.14 per cent. The rate was 5.28 per cent in 2019. The rate of elderly people has increased by about 1 per cent.