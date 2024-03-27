Decline in youth demography starts: BBS survey
The rate of youth and active persons in comparison to the total population has decreased a bit in the last five years, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
The report titled ‘Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics-2023’ was published on Sunday. According to the report, the rate of people aged between 15 and 64 was 65.08 per cent in 2023. The rate was 66.19 per cent in 2019.
Besides, the rate of active persons has decreased by 1.11 per cent in the last five years.
The rate of people over 65 years of the total population was 6.14 per cent. The rate was 5.28 per cent in 2019. The rate of elderly people has increased by about 1 per cent.
Economists and analysts said if the number of active persons (15 to 64 years of age) increases and the number of the dependent people (zero to 14 years and above 65 years) decreases, the demographic dividend is in favour of the country.
Bangladesh is crossing the period of demographic dividend. Many countries in the world have made progress by utilising this demographic dividend.
There are questions as to how far Bangladesh has been able to utilise this scope. The scope does not exist forever. So Bangladesh will also not get the opportunity forever.
Analysts said necessary policies have to be formulated to utilise this dividend.
Demographic dividend
According to a BBS survey, Over 65 per cent of the people are still active. As a result, the favourable time exists to utilise the demographic dividend.
Analysts said that it is not like that the demographic dividend can be utilised if most of the people are active. The active people have to be utilised properly to get this benefit. Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan have made wonderful progress by utilising demographic dividend in the 60’s and 90’s of the last centuries.
Research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman said a certain time of demographic dividend has already passed. The elderly people will increase in the next 15-20 years. Quality education, advanced technology and training for the youth have to be ensured. There is no alternative to capacity building of the youth.
Mustafizur Rahman also said it is not possible to achieve the goal by allocating 2 per cent of GDP in education. The allocation in education has to be increased.
Elderly people increases
According to BBS, the rate of people over 65 years old has increased between 2019 and 2023 except in 2022. Of the total population in 2019, the people over 65 years old were 5.28 per cent. This increased to 5.34 in 2020, 5.72 in 2021. However, this decreased to 5.67 in 2022. This ratio increased to 6.14 per cent in 2023.
BBS says the ratio of people over 50 years has also increased. The rate of people from 50 to 65 years was 16.9 per cent. This increased to 18.4 per cent in 2023. As a result, the rate of dependent people has increased. The dependent elderly people of the total population was 8 per cent in 2019. This increased to 9.4 per cent in 2023.
The average age of people has increased as the number of elderly people has increased. The average age was 28.96 in 2019. This increased to 29.26 in 2023.
The average age of women is higher than the average age of men. The average age of women was 29.42 in 2023 while the average age of men was 29.09.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam