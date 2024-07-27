Area-wise block raid underway

Law enforcement agencies are conducting combing operations across the country following the protests, clashes, vandalism and arson attacks centering the quota reform movement. Block raids are underway, dividing the capital into various areas.

According to sources related to operations, when such raids are conducted, large numbers of law enforcement agency personnel surround the area and take position on all the roads so that none can leave the area. They then search various houses and arrest the accused based on their intelligence information. They mainly call this a block raid.

Law enforcement agencies said they are arresting people involved in violence centering the movement. However, it has been learned that a large portion of the arrestees are leaders and activists of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties who joined BNP’s simultaneous movement. Besides, people from different professions along with the students are also being arrested.

It has been learned after speaking to police officials involved in the operations they are conducting stringent operations where more violence occurred. Besides, they received instructions to maintain a stern position against the BNP-Jamaat leaders suspected as the instigators of violence, and these leaders are also being arrested.