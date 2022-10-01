Dhaka seeks funds for climate change mitigation, adaptation

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has highlighted the importance of enhanced funds for climate change mitigation and adaptation, reports UNB.

During his meeting with president of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, Momen also mentioned that the pledge of providing USD 100 billion funds per year should be materialised at the earliest.

The president of the UNGA expressed his support on this issue.

Regarding the Rohingya issue, the foreign minister highlighted steps taken by the Bangladesh government on various issues including Covid-19 management and providing education to Rohingya children in their own language.

Momen also conveyed his dissatisfaction as not a single Rohingya has been repatriated to Myanmar yet.

In response, the UNGA president commended Bangladesh’s role in providing shelter and humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas.