126 BDR members released from Kashimpur jail
As many as 126 inmates are set to be released from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur. They were accused in the explosives control act case filed in connection with the BDR carnage.
Of them, 24 are incarcerated at Kashimpur Central Jail Part-1, 89 at Part-2 and 13 are in High Security Central Jail.
The authorities started releasing them gradually from 10:00 am Thursday. Relatives of the inmates have gathered in front of the jail upon receiving the information.
The bail order of 178 accused in the explosives act case was sent to Keraniganj and Kashimpur jails on Wednesday. The jail authorities said upon checking the documents the inmates are being released.
It has been learned that over 200 accused got bail in the case filed under explosives act in connection with the BDR mutiny on 20 January, subject to their acquittal in the murder case and no appeal was filed against the order.
Dhaka’s Special Tribunal-1 Judge Md Ibrahim Mia of the makeshift court set up inside the Keraniganj Central Jail passed the order.
A total of 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed in the BDR mutiny at the border force’s headquarters on 25 and 26 February in 2009. Two cases were filed under the murder and explosives act.
The release of 468 people has been waiting because of the explosives act against the people who were either acquitted in the murder case or served their sentence.
The trial of 850 people ended on 5 November 2013, where 152 were awarded death sentences while 160 served life imprisonment and 256 were sentenced to different terms in jail. Besides, 278 were acquitted.
Kashimpur High Security jail’s super Abdullah Al Mamun said releasing the inmates is taking time as there are many prisoners. They are being handed over their belongings as well.