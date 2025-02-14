Holy Shab-e-Barat tonight
The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country tonight with due religious fervour and devotion.
On this occasion, Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, an IF press release said.
The Islamic Foundation will hold waz (religious sermons), doa-mahfils (special prayers), recitation from the Holy Quran and Hamd-Naat at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque today, Saturday evening.
Religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain will deliver an Islamic sermon at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat around 6:35 pm today.
Besides, religious sermons centering the Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at various mosques in the country after Maghrib prayers alongside special prayer after Esha prayers today.
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus Thursday issued a message greeting all Muslims of the country and elsewhere across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.
On this day, a huge number of devotees visit the nearest graveyards and offer special prayers seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of their near and dear ones.
People also distribute money, food and sweet among the poor and destitute on this occasion.