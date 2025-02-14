Holy Shab-e-Barat tonight

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country tonight with due religious fervour and devotion.

On this occasion, Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, an IF press release said.

The Islamic Foundation will hold waz (religious sermons), doa-mahfils (special prayers), recitation from the Holy Quran and Hamd-Naat at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque today, Saturday evening.