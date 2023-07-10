EU delegation seeks to know if violence feared in election: NHRC

The European Union’s (EU) election exploratory mission has asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) if there is any risk of violence centering the next general election in Bangladesh.
The EU delegation held a meeting with NHRC on Monday afternoon.
NHRC chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed spoke with journalists following the meeting.
He said the EU delegation sought to know if there is any risk of violence during polls and the NHRC in response told them the situation is better than before.
Kamal Uddin said the EU delegation did not discuss with them the issue of participation of all political parties in the next general election. The meeting discussed human rights issues.
Kamal Uddin said his personal observation is that the EU might send observers in the election.
The EU delegation earlier held a meeting with senior officials of foreign ministry.
The EU election exploratory mission arrived on a 16-day visit to Bangladesh on Saturday to evaluate the pre-election environment and political situation.
The mission began its work in Bangladesh on Sunday.
The six-member delegation, led by Riccardo Chelleri, held several meetings with the diplomats of the US, the European Union and several other countries and the UN resident coordinator on the day.
The delegation is likely to hold meetings with government bodies including the prime minister’s office, woman and children affairs ministry, election commission and law enforcers. The delegation is also likely to hold meetings with political leaders, civil society and media representatives during its stay in Bangladesh.
Based on the report of the visiting EU delegation, the European Commission’s vice president Joseph Borrell will announce the final decision regarding send election observers in the next general election.