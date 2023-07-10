EU delegation seeks to know if violence feared in election: NHRC

The European Union’s (EU) election exploratory mission has asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) if there is any risk of violence centering the next general election in Bangladesh.

The EU delegation held a meeting with NHRC on Monday afternoon.

NHRC chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed spoke with journalists following the meeting.

He said the EU delegation sought to know if there is any risk of violence during polls and the NHRC in response told them the situation is better than before.

Kamal Uddin said the EU delegation did not discuss with them the issue of participation of all political parties in the next general election. The meeting discussed human rights issues.