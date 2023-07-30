Shouldn’t we produce more and waste less?

Many countries and organizations around the world are addressing the food waste issue with paramount importance. The insight behind this is to reduce food waste while serving more people with enough food and saving the environment. Among other countries and regions, the governments of Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia in Asia and the Pacific have collaborated with FAO to save food. Stores in Switzerland and many other countries are reducing the prices of nearly expired foods to avoid wasting them. Japan is using discarded food to make other dishes or entirely new products, such as fuel, cement, or even furniture. France has taken it to another level by enacting that grocery stores must donate edible food instead of throwing it out. Whereas Norway has decided to cut its food waste in half by 2030.

Every aforementioned example points out that state patronage is important for creating awareness and making it a part of the culture. Besides, at the mass level, we need mostly respect for food because abundance doesn’t mean perpetuity. If we want to fight the potentially upcoming food shortage, we need to act now to save food by reducing its waste. As our country has backed unprecedented growth in food production, it can also measure out ways to save it from wasting. No one should have the right to waste a single grain when millions are starving without it.

* Asif Mahmud is a learner in the communication sector and can be contacted at [email protected]