Water levels of 18 river rise again

Water levels at 18 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 86 stations recorded fall in term of water level, reports BSS.

Among the 109 monitored river stations, five have been registered steady and water level at all river stations is flowing below the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said on Tuesday.

The Brahmaputra river is in falling trend, which may continue in the next 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the Ganges river is in steady state while the Jamuna & the Padma rivers are in falling trend, which may continue in the next 48 hours.