Water levels of 18 river rise again

Except the Surma, all the major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country are in steady state.
According to the forecast of meteorological agencies, there is chance of heavy rainfall at some places of the northern and north-eastern regions of the country along with adjoining states of India in next 48 hours.
As a result, water level of the Teesta, Dharla & Dudhkumar rivers in the northern region of the country and the Surma, Kushiyara, Sarigowain, Jadukata and Bhugai-Kangsha rivers in the north-eastern region of the country may rise rapidly at times in next 48 hours, the FFWC bulletin said.
The Teesta river may flow close to danger level at Dalia point in next 48 hours, it added.
Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9.00am Tuesday.
A total of 160 mm (millimeter) rainfalls were recorded at Sunamganj, 91mm at Chattak (Sunamganj), 82 mm at Lorergarh (Sumanganj), 71mm at Moheshkhola (Moulvi Bazar), 132 mm at Jaflong (Sylhet) and 84mm at Sylhet, 75mm at Sheola and 32 mm at Kanaighat (Sylhet).
Significant rainfalls (mm) recorded during last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of North-East India, the bulletin added.
A total of 144 mm rainfalls were recorded at Passighat (Arunachal) and 50mm at Cherrapunji (Meghalaya).
Vast swathes of northern and northeastern parts of Bangladesh were badly affected by devastating flooding on June 15, which is the worst one since 2004. Heavy downpour inside Bangladesh and upstream regions of some states of India triggered worst flooding in the country for nearly two decades.
Two northern-eastern districts -- Sunamganj and Sylhet were severely affected by the flood.