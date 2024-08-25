When election will be held is a political decision: Dr Yunus
Interim government chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus said on Sunday that all necessary steps have been taken to restore normalcy in the flood-affected regions of Bangladesh.
Speaking in a televised address, he emphasised the importance of both domestic and regional cooperation to tackle such crises in the future.
“We are one family. We have one goal,” Dr. Yunus declared.
Describing the context of the interim government’s takeover of power and demonstrations afterwards to meet various demands, he said they realised the people had high expectations of the government. “We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our youth, and we are ready to take on this challenge.”
He called on the nation to support their efforts wholeheartedly, stressing the need to focus on long-term solutions rather than seeking immediate fixes or resorting to vigilante justice.
During his speech, the Nobel Peace Laureate also revealed plans to establish a ‘July Mass Killing Memorial Foundation’. This marked his second national address since assuming the role of chief adviser on 8 August.
Dr. Yunus said after the fascist government left the country in the face of a popular movement, they want to build a country where the human rights of every citizen will be fully protected.
“Our goal is one—a liberal, democratic, non-discriminatory, non-communal Bangladesh. We are one family. We have one goal. We are committed to not let any differences hinder our dreams,” he stated.
He said only two weeks have passed since the incumbent government assumed responsibility. “Thank you very much for the support I am getting from you in the first stage of the work of reforming the state.”
He said they understand that people’s expectations from the government are high and they are determined to fulfil those expectations.
Fifteen years of fascist rule left a mountain of challenges in almost every area, Yunus added.
“But we are ready to accept this challenge. Today, I have come before you to seek your cooperation on behalf of the government. I will only say, you have to be patient,” he said.
The interim government has already started various reforms, he said.
“Political decisions will come from political discussions. If we do not get this direction, we cannot move forward firmly in discussions with donor organisations and international economic institutions,” he said.
He said the advisers have taken this responsibility at the call of students during the country’s crisis. “We will fulfil this responsibility with all our strength. Our advisory board is also motivated by this goal and everyone is working as a team.”
He said, “When the election will be held is a completely political decision, not our decision. The countrymen have to decide when you want us to leave.”
The students are their primary appointers and the vast public of the country has supported their appointment, said Dr. Yunus.
He said they will constantly remind everyone about this so that the question does not suddenly arise when they will leave.
The election commission will also be reformed, said the head of the interim government.
He said that the EC aims to prepare for a model election at any time.