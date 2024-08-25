When election will be held is a political decision: Dr Yunus

Interim government chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus said on Sunday that all necessary steps have been taken to restore normalcy in the flood-affected regions of Bangladesh.

Speaking in a televised address, he emphasised the importance of both domestic and regional cooperation to tackle such crises in the future.

“We are one family. We have one goal,” Dr. Yunus declared.

Describing the context of the interim government’s takeover of power and demonstrations afterwards to meet various demands, he said they realised the people had high expectations of the government. “We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our youth, and we are ready to take on this challenge.”