Over 320m embezzled from Manikganj court

A complaint has been filed against Imran Nazir, the accounting assistant at the Manikganj District and Sessions Judge’s Court, for embezzling approximately 325 million taka that had been deposited in the court. The initial investigation has found the allegations to be true. Imran has been suspended temporarily.

Additionally, a petition has been filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Imran and 21 others, following orders from the District and Sessions Judge’s Court, for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement.

According to the complaint submitted to the ACC, the embezzlement of 326 million taka (precisely 32 crore 60 lakh 32,000 taka) took place between 8 July, 2019, and 22 August of this year.

The complaint source revealed that Imran Nazir had created fake payment orders for various cases, including ongoing and settled preemption (right of preemption) cases, by forging the signatures of the judges of the District and Sessions Judge’s Court.

He then colluded with the District Accounting Office and lawyers to issue checks ranging from 2.1 million to 30 million taka to personal accounts opened with the national identity cards of 21 people. These checks were fraudulently cashed, and the money was withdrawn from the bank.

AFM Nurtaz Alam Bahar, the Public Prosecutor (PP) at the District Sessions and Judges Court, explained to Prothom Alo that the court holds funds on behalf of many individuals, including those who have filed preemption cases.

These funds are typically withdrawn once a case is settled. He confirmed that the complaint regarding the embezzlement—allegedly carried out by forging the judges’ signatures—had been forwarded to the ACC for investigation.

If the allegations are substantiated during the ACC’s inquiry, the court will instruct the police to register a formal case, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Attempts to contact Imran Nazir for a comment via his mobile number failed, as the number was found to be disconnected. Imran’s wife told Prothom Alo that she was unaware of her husband’s involvement in the embezzlement. She claimed that she only learned of the fraudulent activity later and stated that her husband is currently in Dubai.

According to court sources, after the fraud was discovered, Imran Nazir was issued a show cause notice on 1 September. In his response, he admitted to forging the signatures.