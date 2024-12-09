Over 320m embezzled from Manikganj court
A complaint has been filed against Imran Nazir, the accounting assistant at the Manikganj District and Sessions Judge’s Court, for embezzling approximately 325 million taka that had been deposited in the court. The initial investigation has found the allegations to be true. Imran has been suspended temporarily.
Additionally, a petition has been filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Imran and 21 others, following orders from the District and Sessions Judge’s Court, for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement.
According to the complaint submitted to the ACC, the embezzlement of 326 million taka (precisely 32 crore 60 lakh 32,000 taka) took place between 8 July, 2019, and 22 August of this year.
The complaint source revealed that Imran Nazir had created fake payment orders for various cases, including ongoing and settled preemption (right of preemption) cases, by forging the signatures of the judges of the District and Sessions Judge’s Court.
He then colluded with the District Accounting Office and lawyers to issue checks ranging from 2.1 million to 30 million taka to personal accounts opened with the national identity cards of 21 people. These checks were fraudulently cashed, and the money was withdrawn from the bank.
AFM Nurtaz Alam Bahar, the Public Prosecutor (PP) at the District Sessions and Judges Court, explained to Prothom Alo that the court holds funds on behalf of many individuals, including those who have filed preemption cases.
These funds are typically withdrawn once a case is settled. He confirmed that the complaint regarding the embezzlement—allegedly carried out by forging the judges’ signatures—had been forwarded to the ACC for investigation.
If the allegations are substantiated during the ACC’s inquiry, the court will instruct the police to register a formal case, leading to the arrest of the accused.
Attempts to contact Imran Nazir for a comment via his mobile number failed, as the number was found to be disconnected. Imran’s wife told Prothom Alo that she was unaware of her husband’s involvement in the embezzlement. She claimed that she only learned of the fraudulent activity later and stated that her husband is currently in Dubai.
According to court sources, after the fraud was discovered, Imran Nazir was issued a show cause notice on 1 September. In his response, he admitted to forging the signatures.
However, his explanation was not deemed satisfactory, leading the District and Sessions Judge to issue an official memorandum on 9 September, directing that legal action be taken against him.
Following this, a departmental case was filed, and Imran was temporarily suspended on 18 September. The District and Sessions Judge also ordered an investigation to determine whether any financial irregularities had occurred due to Imran's signature forgery.
Md Sujan Sikder, the administrative officer in charge of the District and Sessions Judge's Court, told Prothom Alo that some dishonest officials and employees from the accounting office had colluded to embezzle the money by forging the judges' signatures.
He also suggested that these officials and employees might have received a share of the stolen funds. In response, a formal complaint (petition) has been filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), requesting the registration of a case and an investigation into the matter.
The written complaint details how Imran Nazir targeted the old registrar in the accounts department to embezzle government funds deposited in the court. He manipulated the records, altering the amounts associated with cases that had already been settled or cases where money had already been withdrawn, and where no party or lawyer had a reason to make a claim. In some instances, Imran, in collusion with others, fraudulently withdrew large sums of money from ongoing cases.
He prepared documents including payment order and chalan by forging signatures of judges of different courts, serestadars, bench assistants, acting judge (Nezarat department) or acting judge (accounting department) of different courts. In connivance with unscrupulous lawyers, he made his close relatives and own driver as party.
The written complaint mentioned 21 names as involved in the forgery and complaint that these persons misappropriated the money in collusion with one another. The persons include district accounts office’s DAFO (District Accounts and Finance Officer) Md Nazrul Islam, accounts office’s super Dewan Ferdous Wahid; Md Rubel Hossain, elder brother of Imran Nazir’s wife; Abul Hossain, husband of Imran’s sister; cousin Habibur Rahman, friend Shariful Islam, driver Md Jamal, a lawyer of Dhaka judge court and six lawyers of Manikganj bar.
Asked about the allegation, DAFO Nazrul Islam said, “I won’t make any comment in this regard now. I will remain silent.”
Asked about involvement of several lawyers with the forgery, FM Nurtaz Alam, public prosecutor of districts and sessions judge court, said the lawyers are still accused and the allegations have not been proved against them.
If the allegations are found true, their registration with district bar council would be cancelled as per the law.