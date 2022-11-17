A long wait for rice

It was 7.30am in the morning, when a crowd of around 30 people was seen standing on the road behind the Motalib Plaza in the capital’s Paribagh area.

There were women, elderly people and youths among them. And there were rows of brick chips in front of them.

Speaking to them, it was learnt that they stood in the queue to buy rice at subsidised price from trucks run by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB). Many came there at dawn.

One of them is Abdur Rab. He is almost 70-year-old. He said he stood in the queue just after the Fajr prayer. This was the first time he came to buy rice at a subsidised price as the household expenses skyrocketed.

However, he couldn’t buy rice on Wednesday as the TCB didn’t go there. None of them knew when the truck would come either. Therefore, many stand in the queue for TCB products every day and go back after waiting for four to five hours.