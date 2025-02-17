Operation Devil Hunt: 529 more arrested across the country

The joint forces today apprehended 529 more individual under the nationwide ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ on the 10th day of the crackdown aimed at checking the move to destabilize the country.

A short message of the Police Headquarters issued today said a total of 1503 more people were nabbed from across the country in the last 14

hours.

Of the arrestees, 974 were arrested as they were wanted in various criminal cases while 529 others under the ‘Operation Devil Hunt’.

During the operation, they seized one pistol, one country-made shutter gun alongside other local sharp weapons.