Remain alert as none can play fouls with people's voting rights: PM

Prime minister and Leader of the House today urged the people of the country to remain alert as none can play foul with the voting rights of the people.

"Stay alert so that none can play ducks and drakes with the voting franchise of the people," she told the parliament while giving valedictory speech in the 24th session of the 11th parliament.

"Another session of the parliament will be in October next. And then, the national election will be held. If the people vote for us, we will come to here (treasury bench) otherwise we will go to there (opposition bench). We have no problem. We are leaving everything to the people," she said.