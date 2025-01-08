Highway construction costs high in Bangladesh

The cost of constructing a four-lane highway in Bangladesh runs into millions of taka per kilometre, significantly higher than in neighbouring India and other Asian countries. This disparity has placed Bangladesh among the countries with the highest highway construction costs globally.

Currently, four-lane highway construction projects are underway on the Elenga-Rangpur stretch and the Dhaka-Sylhet-Tamabil route. Upgrading the Elenga-Rangpur highway to four lanes is costing 1 billion taka per kilometre, while the Dhaka-Sylhet-Tamabil highway upgrade is estimated at 1.15 billion taka per kilometre.

Similarly, the project to convert part of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway into four lanes has an even higher cost of 3.06 billion taka per kilometre.

Previously, the cost of upgrading the Dhaka-Bhanga highway, via the Padma Bridge to Faridpur, reached 2 billion taka per kilometre.